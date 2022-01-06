JUV vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Serie A 2021-22 between Juventus vs Napoli: Juventus will play Napoli in a top drawer clash in the Serie A at the Allianz Stadium, on Friday, January 4. Juventus with 34 points from 19 games are currently placed fifth. Napoli are at third with 39 points. Juve’s priority will be to secure points from this game to catch up with others for the UEFA Champions League places.

Napoli will be looking to level on points with second placed AC Milan, after the 0-1 defeat against Spezia on matchday 19, robbed them a chance to rise up the points table. The team has 39 points under their belt and they are seven points behind the leaders Inter Milan. That is why they need to win this fixture so that the hosts don’t get a chance to surpass them at some point.

The match between Juventus vs Napoli is scheduled to kick off at 01:15 AM IST.

Serie A 2021-22, JUV vs NAP Live Streaming and Telecast

The Sony Sports Network’s - Sony Six, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten 2 channels will cover the live coverage of matches. While live streaming will be available on their digital platform Sony LIV.

JUV vs NAP Serie A 2021-22, Match Details

The JUV vs NAP match will be played on Friday, January 7 at the Allianz Stadium, in Turin, Italy. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1:15 am IST.

JUV vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Moise Kean

Vice-Captain: Manuel Locatelli

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs De Ligt, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus

Midfielders: Manuel Locatelli, Stanislav Lobotka, Rodrigo Bentancur

Strikers: Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi, Moise Kean

JUV vs NAP Probable XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Juan Cuadrado, Daniele Rugani, Matthijs De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli; Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala (C), Moise Kean; Alvaro Morata

Napoli: David Ospina (GK); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Faouzi Ghoulam; Diego Demme, Stanislav Lobotka; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne (C); Dries Mertens

