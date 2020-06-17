JUV vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia Finals 2019-20, Juventus vs Napoli - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Football has resumed in Italy after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak. In the final match of the ongoing Coppa Italia 2019-20, Juventus will take on Napoli with an eye on the crown. The final match of the Italian Football league match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 18. The Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus vs Napoli final will kick off at 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

The two Italian giants will be clashing against each other in the much-anticipated game of the series. Both teams are equally strong and have been displaying a good form so far.

Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus v Napoli Dream11 Team prediction, Tips: JUV vs NAP Coppa Italia 2019-20 Dream11 pick

JUV vs NAP Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus v Napoli Dream11 Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

JUV vs NAP Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus v Napoli Dream11 Vice-Captain: Paulo Dybala

JUV vs NAP Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus v Napoli Dream11 Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

JUV vs NAP Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus v Napoli Dream11 Defender: Kalidou Koulibaly, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo

JUV vs NAP Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus v Napoli Dream11 Midfielder: Fabian Ruiz, Douglas Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Piotr Zielinski

JUV vs NAP Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus v Napoli Dream11 Striker: Paulo Dybala, Dries Mertens, Cristiano Ronaldo

Coppa Italia 2019-20 Juventus Probable Lineup vs Napoli: Gianluigi Buffon, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro, Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Paulo Dybala, Christiano Ronaldo, Douglas Costa

Coppa Italia 2019-20 Napoli Probable lineup vs Juventus: Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Rui;,Ruiz, Demme, Piotr Zielinski, Callejon, Dries Mertens, Insigne