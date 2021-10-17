JUV vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Serie A 2021-22 between Juventus vs AS Roma: Juventus will be hoping to make further ground in the Monday morning kick-off upon the resumption of Serie A, as they welcome Roma to Turin. The hosts recovered from a sluggish start to the season and are currently on a three-match unbeaten run before the international break. The Bianconeri are placed seventh at present and will hope to continue that momentum against their bitter rivals in this contest. Whereas the visitors have been largely impressive under Jose Mourinho and they currently sit fourth in the Serie A standings. However, Roma have lost two of their last five matches and head into this fixture after easing past Empoli (2-0) last time out. The team will look to improve their away record when they travel to Turin, but it looks unlikely against an improved Juventus on Monday morning.

Serie A 2021-22, JUV vs ROM Live Streaming and Telecast

The Sony Sports Network’s - Sony Six, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten 2 channels will cover the live coverage of matches. While live streaming will be available on their digital platform Sony LIV.

JUV vs ROM Serie A 2021-22, Match Details

The JUV vs ROM match will be played on Monday, October 18 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 12:15 AM IST.

JUV vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mkhitaryan

Vice-Captain: Pellegrini

Goalkeeper: Patricio

Defenders: Bonucci, Ibanez, De Ligt

Midfielders: Bentancur, Cuadrado, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan

Strikers: Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Shomurodov

JUV vs ROM Probable XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Bernardeschi; Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean

AS Roma: Rui Patricio; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matías Vina; Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout; Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Eldor Shomurodov

