JUV vs SPZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Juventus and Spezia:

Juventus will play host to Spezia on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A. Massimiliano Allegri’s men will come into this game on the back of a slender 1-0 win over Fiorentina during the away leg of Coppa Italia semi-final in midweek. Juve have drastically improved in their domestic league after a poor start to the season. They are currently on a 10-match winning streak in all competitions. Juve suffered their last defeat in mid-January at the hands of Inter Milan in Suppercoppa Italiana.

Spezia too have been playing aggressive football this season under Thiago Motta, but have struggled for goals. They are currently sitting at the 16th spot on the table with 26 points, 4 points ahead of 18th placed Venezia. Spezia were beaten 1-0 by AS Roma in their most recent fixture and will travel to Turin with the hope to collect at least one point.

Advertisement

Ahead of today’s Juventus and Spezia’ Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

JUV vs SPZ Telecast

The match between Juventus and Spezia will be televised on MTV in India.

JUV vs SPZ Live Streaming

The match between Juventus and Spezia is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

JUV vs SPZ Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, March 6 at Allianz Stadium. The game between Juventus and Spezia will start at 10:30 pm (IST).

JUV vs SPZ Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Dusan Vlahovic

Vice-Captain- Arthur Melo

JUV vs SPZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Salva Ferrer, Martin Erlic

Mid-Fielders: Arthur Melo, Aurelien Nguiamba, Manuel Locatelli

Forward: Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean, Kevin Agudelo

Juventus vs Spezia probable XI:

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Pellegrini, Marley Ake, Manuel Locatelli, Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean

Spezia Possible Starting Line-up: Ivan Provedel, Salva Ferrer, Martin Erlic, Dimitris Nikolaou, Arkadiusz Reca, Viktor Kovalenko, Aurelien Nguiamba, Simone Bastoni, Daniele Verde, M’Bala Nzola, Kevin Agudelo

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.