JUV vs TOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Serie A 2021-22 between Juventus vs Torino: Juventus will be looking to extend their 15-game unbeaten run against rivals Torino, when the two meet in a Serie A contest at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Juve are currently sitting at the fourth spot with 46 points in their kitty from 25 games, nine points behind league leader’s AC Milan. On the other hand, Torino occupies 10th position, boasting 32 points from their 24 matches so far. The visitors would love to put a dent in their old rivals’ top-four aspirations, as they go in search of their first win in four matches. A win for Juve will see the side consolidate their position in the top four and close the points gap, whereas a win for Torino will get them two points adrift of ninth-placed, Hellas Verona. A thrilling Turin derby is set to entertain the fans, who can check the JUV vs TOR Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

Serie A 2021-22, JUV vs TOR Live Streaming and Telecast

The match will be telecasted on MTV in India, fans can also live stream the game on Voot.com

JUV vs TOR Serie A 2021-22, Match Details

The JUV vs TOR match will be played on Saturday, February 19 at the Allianz Stadium, in Turin, Italy. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 01:15 AM IST.

JUV vs TOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vlahovic

Vice-Captain: Brekalo

Goalkeeper: Szczesny

Defenders: Cuadrado, De Sciglio, Rodriguez, Zima

Midfielders: Dybala, Pjaca, Locatelli

Strikers: Vlahovic, Morata, Brekalo

JUV vs TOR Probable XIs

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, De Sciglio; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Vlahovic, Morata

Torino: Savic; Zima, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Linetty, Lukic, Vojvoda; Pjaca, Sanabria, Brekalo

