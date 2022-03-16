JUV vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Juventus and Villarreal: Juventus will play host to Villarreal on Thursday during their home leg tie round of 16 battle in the UEFA Champions League at Allianz Stadium. The second leg last-16 tie between Serie A giants and the Spanish team is evenly poised as the first leg of this fixture ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Both Juve and Villarreal have several world-class players in their ranks and will come into this fixture to win this match and progress further in the premier European competition.

The Old Lady are favourites to win this fixture, courtesy of their impressive home record in recent months. They are unbeaten at their home turf in their last 10 games and have emerged victorious in eight of these encounters.

The La Liga side is also enduring an impressive run in recent weeks, having lost just one of their last encounters. However, Villarreal have faltered in away games as they have lost three of their last five matches on road (including all competition).

Advertisement

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Juventus and Villarreal; here are all the details about the match:

JUV vs VIL Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Juventus and Villarreal will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

JUV vs VIL Live Streaming

The match between Juventus and Villarreal is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

JUV vs VIL Match Details

The match between Juventus and Villarreal will be played on Thursday, March 17, at Allianz Stadium. The game between JUV vs VIL will start at 01:30 am (IST).

JUV vs VIL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Vlahovic

Vice-Captain: De Ligt

JUV vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Szczesny

Defenders: Chiellini, De Ligt, Torres, Pedraza

Midfielders: Cuadrado, Parejo, Coquelin

Strikers: Vlahovic, Chukwueze, Morata

Juventus vs Villarreal probable XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Chiellini, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Arthur, Pelligrini; Vlahovic, Morata

Villarreal Predicted Starting XI: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Coquelin, Parejo; Chukwueze, Lo Celso, Trigueros; Danjuma

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.