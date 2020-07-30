Juventus Announce Andrea Pirlo as Their New U-23 Coach

Italian legend Andrea Pirlo has been appointed as the new U-23 team coach of the club, the Serie A champions announced on Thursday. Pirlo, who played for Juventus from 2011 to 2015 is returning to the club after five years.

"Andrea Pirlo is the new Under 23 coach. Welcome Back with leftwards arrow above, Coach Pirlo!" Juventus' announced read.

Pirlo, who played as a deep-lying playmaker in midfield and is widely regarded as one of the greatest ever in that position, played in the MLS for two seasons till 2017 and is now returning to Serie A.

Pirlo has spent all his career in the Italy and won the 2006 FIFA World Cup for the country.

Pirlo began his career at Brescia and went on to play for Inter Milan and AC Milan before joining Juventus in 2011.

At Juventus, he won four won Serie A titles, one Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups.

"It was a storyline that was dotted with many gems: decisive goals, assists painted on canvas, and a vision of play like no other," Juventus' press release stated.

Pirlo also won two Champions Leagues and two league titles with AC Milan during his 22-year playing career.