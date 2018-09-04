Juventus Clear Favourites To Win Champions League After Cristiano Ronaldo Signing: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi believes Italian giants Juventus are the favourites to win the Champions League this season after they signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid during this summer's transfer window.Ronaldo and Messi went face to face on many an occasion during the Portuguese star’s nine year stay with Real. But with Ronaldo now departing from La Liga, Messi believes that his rivals' presence in Juventus strengthens what was already an very good squad.“It makes Juventus a clear favourite to win the Champions League due to the squad they had before and now with him on top,” Messi told Catalunya Radio. “I was surprised by his decision, I did not think he would go from Madrid nor that he would go to Juventus. There were so many teams and I heard less about Juve but it is a very good team.“Obviously they (Madrid) are one of the best teams in the world, they have great players and a squad but yes the departure of Cristiano from the squad makes them less strong.”Barcelona have not won the Champions League since the 2014-15 season. Messi also spoke about how the Catalan club will be looking to improve in the competition this year.“It is necessary because we have had three years where we have gone out in the quarter-finals and the last was the worst of the lot due to how it happened. In other years the Champions League evaded us, in the Guardiola era with Inter and Chelsea, due to small details. Each year the competition is more even, with clubs investing more money to compete and bring in players. The two Manchester Clubs, Chelsea, Madrid, us, PSG and several Italian clubs.“We are concentrating on this (the Champions League) because it is possible. We have a squad where we can fight for this competition.”Barcelona have been drawn in Group B of the 2018-19 Champions League with Inter Milan, PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur.