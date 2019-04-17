English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Juventus’ Worst Elimination: Juventus coach Allegri Applauds Ajax’s Great Display
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Cristiano Ronaldo contributed a huge amount throughout the season and especially in the Champions League.
Juventus lost 2-1 at home to Ajax Amsterdam to crash out of the Champions League. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri dismissed speculation about his future following their Champions League exit against Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday, saying he would be at the club next season.
Allegri, who has led Juventus to four successive league and cup doubles and two Champions League finals, said he had already discussed the matter with club president Andrea Agnelli following their 2-1 defeat in the quarter-final second leg.
“I already talked with the president, I will remain at Juve next season and we are already planning the next campaign,” said Allegri, whose side will win an eighth successive Serie A title if they draw at home to Fiorentina on Saturday.
Juventus signed five-times World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo this season in their bid to add the Champions League to their domestic dominance. However, Allegri has tried to play down expectations all along.
“Ronaldo gave us a lot during the season and especially in the Champions League,” he said. “Ajax are a great team, I cannot say much to my players tonight.
“Ajax have several good players and play good football, they are no underdogs. How they can be after scoring five goals against Real Madrid (in the previous round)?
“I would not say that this is our worst elimination. Juventus have always the same objective: winning everything. Sometimes you can reach the final, sometimes you can’t.”
