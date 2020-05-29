Juventus Enquired about Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, a Move Unlikely: Report

Italian giants Juventus reportedly asked Spanish heavyweights Barcelona over a possible transfer of midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch playmaker joined Barca last season from Ajax Amsterdam in a deal worth 75 million euros.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Juventus enquired about de Jong after Barcelona asked for Miralem Pjanic in exchange for midfielder Arthur Melo.

Melo has reportedly denied leaving Barcelona and that is when Juventus tried to open discussions related to de Jong.

It, however, seems unlikely that Barcelona will let go off de Jong just one year after prizing him away from Amsterdam.

He was linked with a move to Juventus before his much-talked about transfer to Barcelona but he reportedly turned it down in favour of linking with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.

Former Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal, however, believes de Jong should've gone to Juventus because of his playing style and defender Matthijs de Ligt should have opted for Barcelona.

"If only one club had to buy Matthijs de Ligt, it would have been Barcelona. And with (Sergio) Busquets, it turns out that Frenkie de Jong should have gone to Juventus. Barca lacks more a De Ligt type player than De Jong," van Gaal had told Dutch outlet Ziggo Sport.