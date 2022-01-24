Juventus' Federico Chiesa Out for Seven Months After 'Perfect' Knee Operation

Federico Chiesa will be out of action for around seven months Juventus said on Sunday after the Italy forward underwent surgery on his left knee.

Juve said in a statement released just before kick-off in their Serie A match at AC Milan that Chiesa was operated on in Innsbruck “to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee".

“The operation… proved to be a perfect success. The expected recovery time is approximately seven months," Juventus said.

Chiesa limped off the Stadio Olimpico pitch in the first half of Juve’s 4-3 win at Roma a fortnight ago, not long after returning to action after weeks on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

The 23-year-old will miss Italy’s bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup via the playoffs, which begin against North Macedonia in late March.

His absence will be a big blow to Italy coach Roberto Mancini as he was one of the stars of the Azzurri’s triumph at Euro 2020 last summer.

Chiesa scored four times for Juve this season in all competitions.

