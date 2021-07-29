CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#RajKundra
Home» News» Football» Juventus First Team Under Quarantine After Covid-19 Case
1-MIN READ

Juventus First Team Under Quarantine After Covid-19 Case

Juventus first team is in isolation. (Reuters Photo)

Juventus first team is in isolation. (Reuters Photo)

Juventus' first team has been put in quarantine after Tunisian midfielder Hamza Rafia tested positive for coronavirus.

Juventus’ first team has been put in quarantine after Tunisian midfielder Hamza Rafia tested positive, the Turin club said in a statement Thursday. During health checks, “it appeared that the player Hamza Rafia was positive for Covid-19," read the statement from Juventus. “This procedure will allow for all individuals who test negative to perform regular training and game activities, but will not allow for contact with those outside the group," it said.

The 22-year-old Tunisian-French midfielder, a former member of the youth team, was called up to the first team of Juventus last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 29, 2021, 20:45 IST