Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Juventus to Name Maurizio Sarri as New Coach, Frank Lampard to Replace Him at Chelsea: Reports

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is all set to be named coach of Juventus, according to report in the Italian media. Chelsea, on the other hand, looking to name Frank Lampard as his successor.

AFP

Updated:June 14, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Juventus to Name Maurizio Sarri as New Coach, Frank Lampard to Replace Him at Chelsea: Reports
Maurizio Sarri is reportedly on his way to Juventus, with Frank Lampard replacing him at Chelsea (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Rome: Juventus are ready to name Maurizio Sarri as their new coach on Friday after agreeing a compensation deal with Chelsea, Italian media reported late Thursday.

Sky Sport Italia claimed that a sum of 3.5 million euros has been agreed with the money earmarked for the English Premier League club to use to bring former player Frank Lampard into the Stamford Bridge hot-seat from second-tier Derby County.

Sarri will be free to sign a three-year deal with Italian champions Juventus, said the reports.

Sarri has been an uncomfortable fit with fans at Stamford Bridge and despite winning the Europa League and finishing third in the Premier League, there is a perception the chain-smoking coach is unwilling to adapt tactics when things go wrong.

He had been widely linked with Juventus, who are seeking a successor to Massimiliano Allegri.

Sarri succeeded Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager last summer after spending three years at Napoli.

The 60-year-old enjoyed a tremendous start at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea went unbeaten in 18 games.

But Sarri endured consistent criticism from a significant portion of the club's supporters throughout the campaign and suffered heavy 4-0 and 6-0 defeats at Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Chelsea, however, reached the League Cup final, which they lost on penalties to Manchester City, before finishing the season strongly.

Sarri claimed the first major trophy of his career when Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku to win the Europa League final last month.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram