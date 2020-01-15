Juventus' Meril Demiral to Miss Euro 2020 for Turkey After ACL Surgery
Turkey defender Merih Demiral had a successful surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee.
Merih Demiral (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rome: Turkey defender Merih Demiral will almost certainly miss Euro 2020 after his club Juventus said on Tuesday he will be out for at least six months following knee surgery.
In a statement, Italian champions Juve said that the 21-year-old had undergone "perfectly successful" surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee.
"The time required for an optimal recovery is 6-7 months," the club added.
Demiral limped off a quarter of an hour after opening the scoring in the 2-1 win at Roma on Sunday that put his side top of Serie A, damaging his knee after jumping for a header.
His probable absence from the Euros will be a blow for Turkey, who came to rely on Demiral during their successful qualifying campaign for this year's tournament.
Demiral has played 11 times for his country and appeared in every one of their qualifiers.
Turkey take on Italy in the opening match of Euro 2020 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 12.
Demiral was one of the Turkey players who celebrated the winning goal in his country's 1-0 qualifying win over Albania in October with a military salute in support of the Turkish offensive in Syria.
He repeated the gesture during their 1-1 draw with France a few days later.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Tata Altroz Awarded 5-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating; Safest India-Made Hatchback [Video]
- Spotify to Finally Get Missing Songs in India as it Solves Dispute With Warner Music
- Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out in 1st Round of Indonesia Masters by Local Shesar Hiren Rhustavito
- Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona