Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Juventus' Meril Demiral to Miss Euro 2020 for Turkey After ACL Surgery

Turkey defender Merih Demiral had a successful surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee.

AFP

Updated:January 15, 2020, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Juventus' Meril Demiral to Miss Euro 2020 for Turkey After ACL Surgery
Merih Demiral (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Rome: Turkey defender Merih Demiral will almost certainly miss Euro 2020 after his club Juventus said on Tuesday he will be out for at least six months following knee surgery.

In a statement, Italian champions Juve said that the 21-year-old had undergone "perfectly successful" surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee.

"The time required for an optimal recovery is 6-7 months," the club added.

Demiral limped off a quarter of an hour after opening the scoring in the 2-1 win at Roma on Sunday that put his side top of Serie A, damaging his knee after jumping for a header.

His probable absence from the Euros will be a blow for Turkey, who came to rely on Demiral during their successful qualifying campaign for this year's tournament.

Demiral has played 11 times for his country and appeared in every one of their qualifiers.

Turkey take on Italy in the opening match of Euro 2020 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 12.

Demiral was one of the Turkey players who celebrated the winning goal in his country's 1-0 qualifying win over Albania in October with a military salute in support of the Turkish offensive in Syria.

He repeated the gesture during their 1-1 draw with France a few days later.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram