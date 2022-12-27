Juventus Midfielder Paul Pogba Faces Flak for Not Being Active on Field

French midfielder Paul Pogba returned to Juventus from Manchester United earlier this year in July. However, the move has not so far proved to be a fruitful one for Pogba as the World Cup-winning midfielder has not played a competitive match yet in his second stint with the Italian football club. Pogba was recently spotted at a ski resort and the 29-year-old shared a selfie on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba)

The post went viral in no time and it has so far been liked by more than 5 lakh Instagram users. However, the post certainly did not go down well with football fans and followers. Social media users, in the comments, expressed their displeasure over Pogba’s lack of gametime.

One person advised Pogba to work on his fitness and wrote, “Go train bro, train hard! Your time is running out.”

Another social media user cheekily asked, “Are you not the guy who used to play football a few years ago?”

Another football fan was dismayed over Pogba’s on-field activities and commented, “A good influencer [Pogba] not a football player.”

One Instagram user lashed out at the former Manchester United footballer for not featuring in the Qatar World Cup.” Enjoying holidays but not appearing in the World Cup,” the comment read.

Another football fan comically wrote, “Thank god he is not at Manchester United anymore.”

Pogba has been out of action since he endured a grievous knee injury in the preseason. It was believed that Pogba will be able to take part in the Serie A fixture against Napoli on January 23 but the Juventus midfielder’s return has now reportedly been delayed once again due to fitness issues.

“Paul still has not been consistent in training, so I cannot say when he will be back. This is the truth and it is important to say that, otherwise every day we will get these questions on how Pogba’s recovery is going. He has not yet started running in training,” Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri had recently told the reporters.

Pogba was last seen in action in a pre-season friendly match against Mexican side Club Deportivo Guadalajara back in July. He was on the field for 46 minutes during that game. He even failed to feature for the French football team in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

