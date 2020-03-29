FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Juventus Players, Including Cristiano Ronaldo, and Coach Agree to Take Pay Reduction Amid Coronavirus

Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Juventus are looking at a 90 million euros cost cut amid coronavirus pandemic as they cut the salaries of the players and coach Maurizio Sarri.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 1:46 PM IST
Share this:

Milan: Juventus on Saturday announced that they had cut their players' and coach Maurizio Sarri's salaries after all Italian sport was suspended until at least April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about 90 million euros ($100.5 million) for the 2019/2020 financial year," said a club statement.

Over 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Italy, more than in any other nation.

Italian champions Juventus, who led second-placed Lazio by a point in Serie A before the suspension of the season, said they had agreed a "reduction" for pay from March until June.

Juve added that should the season be finished later in the year, the players could be paid extra in those months.

"Juventus would like to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone," the Turin giants said.

Players at other big European clubs have also agreed to take pay cuts, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Juventus' highly-paid stars include five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who joined from Arsenal on a free transfer last year.

Earlier this week, Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said he was "very, very doubtful" that Serie A action would return as previously hoped in early May.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube