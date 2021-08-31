Juventus Sign Moise Kean on Two-year Loan From Everton

Juventus have signed Moise Kean on a two-year loan from Everton, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, as the Italian striker returns to the side where he made his professional debut.

Juventus said they agreed to pay a loan fee of seven million euros ($8.28 million), with three million euros to be paid in the 2021-22 season and four million euros next season.

Kean, who came through Juve’s youth system, made his senior debut in 2016 at the age of 16, becoming the club’s youngest debutant and their second youngest scorer in Serie A.

”The 21-year-old returns to the club, where not only did he take his first steps in professional football, but where he grew up, as a boy and a player, within our youth sector,” Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/welcome-back-moise.

Kean was the first player born in the 2000s to score a goal in Europe’s top five leagues and has nine caps for Italy. He spent last season on loan at Paris St Germain.

Juventus have recently sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here