FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Juventus to Train in 'Larger Groups' as All First-team Players Test Negative for Covid-19

Juventus (Photo Credit: Reuters)



Juventus announced that their who first team underwent diagnostic tests for Covid-19 and all the results came negative.

  • IANS Turin
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
Italian football club Juventus has informed that all its first-team players tested negative for Covid-19 and that training will resume in "larger groups" in the next few days.

In a statement on Thursday, the club said: "In application of the indications by the FIGC's Federal Medical Scientific Commission, yesterday, the whole team underwent diagnostic tests which came back with negative results; in the next few days training will resume in larger groups."

Juventus' players have been carrying out individual training sessions in small groups, all whilst keeping their distance at Continassa.

On Tuesday, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo had also turned up for training as clubs in Italy look to get the players up and running before potential resumption of football in the country.

All football in Italy has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic and the authorities are now targetting mid-June as a possible return date for Serie A which remains suspended atleast until June 14.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has set the date of commencement for the start of 2020-21 season as September 1, adding that the current Serie A season will have to be completed by August 20.


