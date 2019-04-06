English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction
Juventus will take on AC Milan in a Serie A match on Saturday at the Allianz Stadium. Here is the preview, live streaming options and predicted XI.
Juventus are looking to set a record on their way to an eighth straight Serie A title. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Juventus prepare to almost bag the Serie A title as they take on AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday. League leaders Juventus are 18 points ahead of second-placed AC Milan and would have their eyes on sealing the title.
Juventus could win the Serie A with seven games to spare to set the record of the quickest any team has ever sealed the league title, if they beat AC Milan and nearest challengers Napoli lose at home to Genoa.
If Juventus don't bag the Serie A title on Saturday, they can do so the following weekend with a win at SPAL. In both cases it would be a record for them.
AC Milan, on the other hand, will be looking to stay put in the top four of the league table. Milan are currently fourth on the table but have only four points between them and eighth-placed Torino, meaning their position is vulnerable.
AC Milan have drawn 10 off their 30 matches this season and would want to break that chain. AC Milan have not finished higher than sixth since 2012-13 season and a top-four looks a genuine possibility for them this season.
AC Milan have not defeated Juventus in an away league match since March 2011 and Juventus had won 2-0 when they visited Milan earlier this season.
LIVE STREAM
Juventus vs AC Milan will be live streamed on Sony LIV in India. The match will be televised on Sony TEN 1 which is why their application will see the live stream of it.
The match is slated for 9.30pm IST start.
PREDICTIONS
Juventus have a number of injury concerns in their team but with the Serie A title almost confirmed, that won’t be a big deal as their focus lies with the Champions League match next week.
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the match as he is recovering from a thigh problem while Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa are also likely to miss with injuries.
Sami Khedira is not yet available after a heart procedure but Mario Mandzukic should be available for selection after missing the Cagliari clash with illness.
Juventus predicted XI: Wojciech Szczesny; João Cancelo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Emre Can, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi; Federico Bernadeschi, Moise Kean, Mario Mandzukic.
For AC Milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lucas Paquet were both forced off in their last fixture and are unexpected to be ready for Juventus game.
AC Milan predicted XI: Pepe Reina; Davide Calabria, Mateo Musacchio, Alessio Romagnoli, Ricardo Rodriguez; Lucas Biglia, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Franck Kessie; Hakan Calhanoglu, Krzysztof Piatek, Suso
LAST 5 RESULTS
Juventus:
Beat Cagliari 2-0
Beat Empoli 1-0
Lost to Genoa 2-0
Beat Udinese 4-1
Beat Napoli 2-1
AC Milan:
Drew with Udinese 1-1
Lost to Sampdoria 1-0
Lost to Inter Milan 3-2
Beat Chievo 2-1
Beat Sassuolo 1-0
