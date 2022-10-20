Juventus vs Empoli Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The 2022-23 season has so far proved to be a dreadful one for Juventus. The Italian football club, with just four wins from 10 matches, currently occupy the eighth spot in the Serie A standings. The scene has not been much different for Juventus in the Champions League either. Massimiliano Allegri’s men have till now claimed just one win after playing four matches.

Juventus somehow managed to clinch full three points in their last match against Torino in Serie A. Striker Dusan Vlahovic scored the solitary goal of the match in the 74th minute to earn a much-needed victory for Juventus.

In their next Serie A fixture, Juventus will be hosting tenth-placed Empoli at the Allianz Stadium. The match between Juventus and Empoli will take place on Saturday.

Empoli, in their last Serie A encounter, had registered a 1-0 home win over Monza. Paolo Zanetti’s men have till now registered 11 points from 10 matches.

Ahead of Saturday’s Serie A match between Juventus and Empoli; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and Empoli will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and Empoli will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Juventus vs Empoli be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Empoli will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Juventus vs Empoli begin?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Empoli will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Juventus vs Empoli Serie A match?

Juventus vs Empoli Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Empoli Serie A match?

Juventus vs Empoli Serie A match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Juventus vs Empoli Possible Starting XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Szczesny, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Filip Kostic, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Moise Kean, Dusan Vlahovic

Empoli Predicted Starting Line-up: Guglielmo Vicario, Petar Stojanovic, Koni De Winter, Sebastino Luperto, Fabiano Parisi, Nicolas Haas, Liam Henderson, Filippo Bandinelli, Tomaso Baldanzi, Martin Satriano, Mattia Destro

