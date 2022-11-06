Juventus vs Inter Milan SerieA Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Juventus vs Inter Milan Match Live?

Juventus will meet Inter Milan in Turin in a massive Serie A clash between two of the league’s most successful teams.

These teams dominated Italian football to such a degree that the Derby d’Italia was coined by famed writer Gianni Brera. Nonetheless, Juventus and Inter enter the weekend ranked seventh and sixth in the league, respectively.

Inter, who are sixth in Serie A after the 12th round, had already qualified for the Champions League knockout rounds before being trounced 2-0 by Bayern Munich on Tuesday. They will be looking to put up a better performance against Juventus.

Meanwhile, losing for a second time to Paris Saint-Germain in the UCL saw Max Allegri’s much-maligned team get demoted to the Europa League playoffs. They avoided ending rock-bottom in their group only due to a better head-to-head record with relative minnows Maccabi Haifa.

Though their form in the Italian league hasn’t been the best, the fixture seems to be highly competitive and will be a crackerjack.

Ahead of the match between Juventus and Inter Milan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan will be played on November 7, Monday.

Where will the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan begin?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan will begin at 1:15 am IST, on November 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

