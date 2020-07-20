Juventus vs Lazio LIVE Streaming Serie A 2019-20: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus vs Lazio LIVE Streaming Serie A 2019-20 | Juventus will welcome Lazio to the Allianz Stadium on July 21, Tuesday. Juventus will look to further strengthen their chances of winning the league cup in the upcoming game. Rightnow, they have 77 points in their kitty. They are six points clear of second-placed Inter Milan. On the other hand, Lazio will look to move higher in the league standing. They are 4th with 69 points. In the previous week, The Old lady drew 3-3 with Saassuolo whereas Lazio and Udinese played a goalless draw. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Lazio will kick off at 1:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Lazio: Team News, Injury

Juventus will be playing tonight without Khedira, who is down with a thigh injury. While, Bernardeschi will be seen on the suspension bench. As for Lazio, Correa (knee), Leiva (knee), Radu (calf), Lulic (ankle), Alberto, Jony are on the treatment table. Whereas, Patric is on the suspension bench.

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus Probable line up vs Lazio: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Serie A 2019-20 Lazio Probable line up vs Juventus: Strakosha; Felipe, Acerbi, Bastos; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Cataldi, Lukaku; Caicedo, Immobile.

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Lazio match live in India (TV channels)?

Lazio will face the Juventus challenge at 1.15 am on Tuesday, July 21. The Serie A match between Juventus vs Lazio will be played at Allianz Stadium. The Serie A Juventus vs Lazio will telecast live on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Lazio match live streaming?

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Lazio live stream will be available on Sony LIV in India for premium users.