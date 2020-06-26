Juventus vs Lecce LIVE Streaming Serie A 2019-20: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus vs Lecce LIVE Streaming Serie A 2019-20 | Juventus will welcome relegation-hit Lecce to the Allianz Stadium on June 27, Saturday, for their Serie A 2019-20 fixture. Juventus, who defeated Bologna 2-0 in their last outing, will be eyeing for their fourth consecutive league match victory in the home game. Juventus are currently leading the chart with 66 points from 27 outings and they are four points to second-placed Lazio. Meanwhile, Leece, on June 22, were thrashed by AC Milan 4-1. They are in the 18th slot with 25 points. Leece are in the relegation battle with Genoa and Sampdoria. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Lecce will kick off at 1:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST)

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Lecce: Team News, Injury

Defenders Sandra and De Sciglio have been sidelined from the home game due to knee and thigh injuries respectively. Joining them on the injury list is midfielder Khedira who has been ruled out due to a thigh problem.

As for Lecce, Lapadula (ankle), Deiola (knee), Majer (thigh) are out of contention from tonight’s game.

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus Probable line up vs Lecce: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Matuidi; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Serie A 2019-20 Lecce Probable line up vs JUventus: Gabriel; Donati, Rossettini, Lucioni, Calderoni; Barak, Petriccione, Mancosu; Saponara; Babacar, Falco.

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Lecce match live in India (TV channels)?

Lecce will face the Juventus challenge at 1.15 am on Saturday, June 27. The Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus will be played at Allianz Stadium. The Serie A Juventus vs Lecce n game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Lecce match live streaming?

Juventus vs Lecce live stream will be available on Sony LIV.