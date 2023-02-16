Juventus vs Nantes UEFA Europa League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Juventus vs Nantes Live?

Italian giants Juventus will take on Nantes in the first leg of the Round of 16 UEFA Europa League fixture at the Allianz Stadium on February 17. The Turin-based club have had to deal with several obstacles both on and off the field. Financial irregularities and resulting points deduction place them in a distant ninth position on the Serie A table with 29 points from 22 games. Juventus had a forgettable UEFA Champions League campaign, which saw them get demoted to the Europa League. Meanwhile, they won their last two games in the Italian top-flight league and would be hoping to continue that momentum on Friday.

Nantes have been struggling domestically this season. They are 13th in Ligue 1 with 28 points from 23 games, winning just six games in the process. However, they have won their last two games and head into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 victory against Lorient. The Italian club would consider themselves favourites to clinch a result, whereas, the French club will be hoping to pull off an upset.

Ahead of the UEFA Europa League match between Juventus and Nantes, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Europa League match between Juventus and Nantes be played?

The UEFA Europa League match between Juventus and Nantes will be played on February 17, Friday.

Where will the UEFA Europa League match between Juventus and Nantes be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Nantes will be played at Allianz Stadium, Turin.

At what time will the UEFA Europa League match Juventus vs Nantes begin?

The UEFA Europa League match between Juventus and Nantes will begin at 1:30 am IST on February 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Europa League match between Juventus and Nantes?

The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Nantes will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Europa League match between Juventus and Nantes?

The UEFA Europa League match between Juventus and Nantes will be streamed live on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

Probable Starting XI:

Juventus Probable Starting XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Mattia De Sciglio, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic, Angel Di Maria, Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic

Nantes Probable Starting XI: Alban Lafont, Fabien Centonze, Andrei Girotto, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Jaouen Hadjam, Pedro Chirivella, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ludovic Blas, Moussa Sissoko, Florent Mollet, Andy Delort

