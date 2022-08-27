Juventus vs Roma Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Roma will be aiming to carry forward their two-match unbeaten run when they take on Juventus in Serie A on Saturday. The match between Juventus and Roma will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Roma had kicked off their Serie A journey with a 0-1 away win against Salernitana. In their next encounter, Jose Mourinho’s men clinched a 1-0 victory against Cremonese. With six points in their kitty, Roma presently occupy the third point in the standings.

ASIA CUP 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Juventus come into the fixture after claiming just a point against Sampdoria in their last Serie A match. Massimiliano Allegri’s men had started their Serie A season with a convincing 3-0 triumph against Sassuolo. Their striker Dusan Vlahovic had scored a brace in that game to clinch full three points for his side in the game.

Ahead of Saturday’s Serie A match between Juventus and Roma; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus (JUV) and Roma (ROM) will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus (JUV) and Roma (Rom) will take place on August 27, Saturday, at 10 pm IST.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Juventus (JUV) and Roma (ROM) be played?

The match between Juventus (JUV) and Roma (ROM) will be played at the Allianz Stadium, in Turin.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Juventus (JUV) vs Roma (ROM) begin?

The match between Juventus (JUV) and Roma (ROM) will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Juventus (JUV) vs Roma (ROM) Serie A 2022-23 match?

Juventus (JUV) vs Roma (ROM) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Juventus (JUV) vs Roma (ROM) Serie A 2022-23 match?

Juventus (JUV) vs Roma (ROM) Serie A 2022-23 match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.



Juventus (JUV) vs Roma (ROM) Possible Starting XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Mattia Perin, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic

Roma predicted Possible Starting XI: Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Leonardo Spinazolla, Nemanja Matic, Bryan Cristante, Rick Karsdorp, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Paulo Dybala, Tammy Abraham

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here