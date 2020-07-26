Juventus vs Sampdoria LIVE Streaming Serie A 2019-20: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will look to bounce back when they play host to Sampdoria on July 27, Monday in Serie A 2019-20 fixture. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Sampdoria will be played at the Allianz Stadium. In the previous fixture, the Old Lady were stunned by Udinese 2-1. The side is currently leading the chart with 80 points. A win tonight will see Juventus lift the league title for the ninth successive time. On the other hand, Sampdoria, who are 14th on the league standings with 41 points, lost to Genoa 2-1. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Sampdoria will kick off at 1:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Sampdoria: Team News, Injury

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus Probable line up vs Sampdoria: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Matuidi, Bentancur, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo

Serie A 2019-20 Sampdoria Probable line up vs Juventus: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Chabot, Augello; Jankto, Depaoli, Thorsby, Linetty; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Sampdoria match live in India (TV channels)?

Sampdoria will face the Juventus challenge at 1:15 am on Monday, July 27. The Serie A match between Juventus vs Sampdoria will be played at Allianz Stadium. The Serie A Juventus vs Sampdoria will telecast live on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Sampdoria match live streaming?

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Sampdoria live stream will be available on Sony LIV in India for premium users.