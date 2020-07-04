Juventus vs Torino LIVE Streaming Serie A 2019-20: When and Where to Watch Online in India, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus vs Torino LIVE Streaming Serie A 2019-20 | In the next Serie A 2019-20 match, Juventus will welcome Torino to the Allianz Stadium on July 4, Saturday. Juventus are currently leading the chart with 72 points from 29 outings. The team have won all the last four matches in the Serie A League, defeating Bologna, Inter Milan, Lecce and Genoa.

Meanwhile, Torino are struggling on the 13th spot in the league table, after recently facing a 1-2 defeat from Lazio. The team have scored 31 points in 29 matches played so far. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Torino will kick off at 8:45pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Torino: Team News, Injury

Juventus will be playing tonight without Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira, Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral, who are all suffering injuries. As for Torino, the team will face the absence of Daniele Baselli who is suffering knee injury.

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus Probable line up vs Torino: Szczesny, Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo, Rabiot, Pjanic, Bentancur, Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo

Serie A 2019-20 Torino Probable line up vs Juventus: Sirigu, Lyanco, N'Koulou, Bremer, Aina, Lukic, Rincon, Meite, De Silvestri, Belotti, Verdi

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Torino match live in India (TV channels)?

Torino will face the Juventus challenge at 8.45pm on Saturday, July 4. The Serie A match between Juventus vs Torino will be played at Allianz Stadium. The Serie A Juventus vs Torino will telecast live on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Torino match live streaming?

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Torino live stream will be available on Sony LIV in India for premium users.