Juventus vs Torino Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Torino will aim to outdistance Juventus in the Serie A standings as the city rivals will face each other on Wednesday. The Italian domestic league fixture Juventus and Torino will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Torino, Italy. The Serie A match against Torino could also mark a much-awaited return of Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba. The World Cup-winning French footballer has not played a competitive match for Juventus yet since re-joining them last summer. Pogba was ruled out of action due to a knee injury. It is now being reported that the 29-year-old was recently spotted along with his Juventus teammates during a training session on Saturday. The Bianconeri will head into the game after defeating Spezia 0-2 in their last Serie A match. With 32 points from 23 matches, Massimiliano Allegri’s men are placed in eighth position in the Serie A standings.

Torino, on the other hand, are just one point behind Juventus on the points table. In their last encounter, Torini had played out a 2-2 draw with Cremonese.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Seriea A 2022-23 match between Juventus and Torino; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and Torino will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and Torino will take place on March 1, Wednesday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Juventus vs Torino be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and Torino will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Torino, Italy.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Juventus vs Torino begin?

The match between Juventus and Torino will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Juventus vs Torino match?

Juventus vs Torino Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Torino Serie A match?

Juventus vs Torino Serie A match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Juventus vs Torino Possible Starting XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Leandro Paredes, Adrien Rabiot, Flip Kostic, Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic

Torino Predicted Starting Line-up: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Koffi Djidji, Perr Schuurs, Alessandro Buongiorno, Ricardo Rodriguez, Ivan Ilic, Michel Adopo, Wilfried Singo, Aleksey Miranchuk, Yann Karamoh, Antonio Sanabria

