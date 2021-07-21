Juventus Want to Offload Cristiano for This PSG Star as Massimiliano Allegri Plans Summer Overhaul

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo still has one year left in his contract with Serie A giants Juventus. However, Ronaldo’s future does not look certain with the old lady as new Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri wants a summer overhaul for the former Serie A champions.

According to the latest rumours in the football world, Juve is currently targeting a swap deal involving Ronaldo and Paris Saint Germain’s Argentine striker Mauro Icardi. The rumour was fueled by French outlet L’Equipe. The report suggests that Juve wants to offload the Portuguese legend to sign their long-term target.

Juve has been interested in signing Icardi for quite some time now. They also tried to bring him to Turin last summer but were not successful as the 29-year-old joined Ligue 1 giants PSG. However, Icardi’s return to Italy can be tricky as there is a clause in his contract with PSG, which reportedly says that the French outfit will have to pay Inter Milan around £12million if they sell him to another Serie A side. The report further claims that the clause was added to discourage Juve from signing the former Inter Milan strike in the future.

At present, Ronaldo’s contract with Juve is worth £3.8m per month. However, due to the financial impact of coronavirus, they are struggling in paying the talismanic strike. It is highly unlikely that Juve will offer him another deal once his contract expires. In 2022, Ronaldo will become a free agent and it is their last opportunity to sell him.

On the other hand, Icardi’s contract with PSG has three more years left in it as it will expire in 2021. Last season, he scored 13 goals in 28 appearances for PSG and he will not cost Juve as much in wages as Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo shows no sign of stopping as he continues his incredible run. Last season, he netted 36 goals for the Turin based outfit in 44 games. He also topped the goal-scoring chart at the Euro 2020.

