Juventus Youngster Mohamed Ihattaren Arrested On Suspicion Of Abusing Ex-Girlfriend

Juventus forward Mohamed Ihattaren was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and TikTok star Yasmine. It is understood that the pair were married for a brief period last year, but broke up within a period of six weeks. As reported by Der Gelderlander in Holland, the young footballer is being accused of abusing Yasmine but the police are yet to confirm this suspicion. The 21-year-old was also arrested back in November on suspicion of being involved in a threat against another person.

Cops raided his house on Monday as part of their investigative process. A police spokesperson declined to confirm any charges, giving a vague reason for Ihattaren’s arrest. “You don’t just get arrested. This is about someone who often does something. The raid often happens when someone is suspected of such a criminal offence.”

The police left a note outside his property in Utrecht, stating that the Dutch footballer would have to come to the police station to collect the new keys to the house. Mohamed Ihattaren’s career has been a roller coaster ride with his off-field perils coming to light.

Witnessing his potential, Juventus signed him for £5 million in 2021. The 21-year-old is under contract with the Bianconeri until 2023 but is yet to make his first team appearance. He immediately joined Sampdoria on loan but did not secure any minutes on the pitch after skipping training and going AWOL. Another loan move, to Ajax, failed to resurrect his career, as the Dutch giants terminated his deal prematurely sending him back again.

Wesley Sneijder tried to take the youngster under his wing at Ajax, but the mentorship lasted only a short time, with the former Dutch international highlighting that it was ‘not really going well’. Ihattaren made a solitary appearance for the side with a four-minute cameo in his short time at the club.

Mohamed Ihattaren rose to prominence at PSV Eindhoven making 74 appearances for the Dutch club, scoring 10 times and providing 11 assists during that time. The former PSV youth product was touted for great things. Sadly, he has failed to meet those expectations, with his life taking a downward spiral since the demise of his father due to cancer in 2019. Ihattaren has been struggling with depression, even considering retirement as a teenager in its aftermath.

