JUVS vs TOR Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A, Juventus vs Torino Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Juventus will be eyeing to extend their winning streak to eight when they face Turin rivals Torino in Serie A 2019-20 on July 4, Saturday. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Torino will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

In their last outing, Juventus defeated Genoa 3-1 whereas Torino were handed a 4-2 defeat by Clagliare. On the league table, Juventus are leading it with 72 points. On the other side, Torino are involved in a relegation battle with Fiorentina and Udinese. All three teams have 31 points in their kitties.

The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Torino will kick off at 8:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The match will be broadcasted live on Sony TD and HD channel and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Serie A, Juventus vs Torino, JUVS vs TOR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Juventus defenders Sandro and Chiellini have been ruled out due to knee and thigh injuries. Joining them on the injury bench is midfielder Khedira who is down with a thigh issue.

Midfielder Daniele Baselli is the only injury on Torino’s side.

JUVS vs TOR Serie A Dream11 Team, Juventus vs Torino

Serie A JUVS vs TOR Dream 11 Prediction, Juventus vs Torino Captain: Ronaldo

Serie A JUVS vs TOR Dream 11 Prediction, Juventus vs Torino Vice-Captain: Dybala

Serie A JUVS vs TOR Dream 11 Prediction, Juventus vs Torino Goalkeeper: Buffon

Serie A JUVS vs TOR Dream 11 Prediction, Juventus vs Torino Defenders: Bonucci, De Ligt, Lukic, Cuadrado

Serie A JUVS vs TOR Dream 11 Prediction, Juventus vs Torino Midfielders: Meite, Matuidi, Pjanic

Serie A JUVS vs TOR Dream 11 Prediction, Juventus vs Torino Strikers: Belotti, Ronaldo, Dybala

Serie A JUVS vs TOR, Juventus probable lineup vs Torino: Buffon; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo

Serie A JUVS vs TOR, Torino probable Playing XI vs Juventus: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Lukic, Rincon, Meite, Ansaldi; Berenguer, Belotti