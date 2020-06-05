Kai Havertz's Future is Not Decided, Clarifies Bayer Leverkusen's Sporting Director

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has had an outstanding season so far and he is now the transfer target of many clubs in Europe. The 20-year-old is believed to be on the radar of Bayern Munich and Manchester United among others.

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes understands the interest on the German sensation. Talkingto Marca, Rofles said, "We know that all the great clubs from Germany and Europe are after him (Havertz) and that he has the ability to play anywhere. He is a fantastic player and for many years Bayern have always been behind the young German talents."

Rolfes though accepted that Havertz's future is not decided yet. "Yes, the market has changed, although in a year or two everything will be the same again in terms of top players. Kai has a contract until 2022 and we are calm. We speak permanently with him, his family and his representative. We will see," he said.

Rolfes also feels that Havertz will prove to be "one of the great dominators of the game in the next 10 years". "He is a very complete player and has also shown that he is a good finisher with his head and both feet," he added.

Havertz has been hitting top form since the start of the Bundesliga after the break due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has hit five goals in four matches since and has taken his season tally to 15.

A report in Manchester Evening News stated that Havertz is open to a Manchester United move. The report says the midfielder sees Old Trafford as a more realistic option for a potential transfer. United has also been heavily linked to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.