Kaka, Figo, Puyol Disappointed With Sparse Crowd for Exhibition Game in Pakistan
Kaka, Luis Figo, Carles Puyol and Nicolas Anelka played an exhibition game in Karachi to promote football.
Kaka XI played an exhibition game against Karachi FC. (Photo Credit: Reuters file)
Kaka: Legendary footballers Luis Figo, Kaka, Carles Puyol and Nicolas Anelka were disappointed to see a sparse crowd turn up for their exhibition match in Karachi, which is part of an initiative to promote the game in Pakistan.
The six-a-side exhibition game which was held at the Rahat Stadium on Saturday between Kaka XI and local side, Karachi FC, saw just a few hundred people in attendance.
Many attributed it to the expensive pricing of tickets which were sold at 8000 rupees each.
"It is to uplift the sport of football in Pakistan," World Soccer Stars organiser Robert Head said in a statement.
The players have been brought to Pakistan for the second time in two years by the World Stars oragnizers but the present visit appears to have drawn little response or appreciation from the football fans in the country.
One reason could be the lack of international exposure for the national team players as presently a committee of FIFA is managing football affairs in the country.
"We want to contribute to football (in Pakistan) in any way we can," said Kaka at a news conference.
"This is the first step towards that.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Premier League: Contentious Penalty Call Takes Centre Stage as Liverpool Beat Manchester City
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Declares War on Sidharth Shukla, Fans Gear Up for Big Fight
- This Modified Hero Splendor Costs Rs 2 Lakh and Is Hard to Recognize
- 'Brave' Goat Who Had the Befriended Tiger It Was 'Meal' For, Passes Away
- Ayodhya Verdict: Internet Services Shutdown in Agra, Aligarh; 29 Districts Monitored