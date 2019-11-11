Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Kaka, Figo, Puyol Disappointed With Sparse Crowd for Exhibition Game in Pakistan

Kaka, Luis Figo, Carles Puyol and Nicolas Anelka played an exhibition game in Karachi to promote football.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2019, 12:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kaka, Figo, Puyol Disappointed With Sparse Crowd for Exhibition Game in Pakistan
Kaka XI played an exhibition game against Karachi FC. (Photo Credit: Reuters file)

Kaka: Legendary footballers Luis Figo, Kaka, Carles Puyol and Nicolas Anelka were disappointed to see a sparse crowd turn up for their exhibition match in Karachi, which is part of an initiative to promote the game in Pakistan.

The six-a-side exhibition game which was held at the Rahat Stadium on Saturday between Kaka XI and local side, Karachi FC, saw just a few hundred people in attendance.

Many attributed it to the expensive pricing of tickets which were sold at 8000 rupees each.

"It is to uplift the sport of football in Pakistan," World Soccer Stars organiser Robert Head said in a statement.

The players have been brought to Pakistan for the second time in two years by the World Stars oragnizers but the present visit appears to have drawn little response or appreciation from the football fans in the country.

One reason could be the lack of international exposure for the national team players as presently a committee of FIFA is managing football affairs in the country.

"We want to contribute to football (in Pakistan) in any way we can," said Kaka at a news conference.

"This is the first step towards that.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram