Kalyan Chaubey Blames 'Conspiracy' After Indian Football YouTube Account Gets Suspended

President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Kalyan Chaubey has blamed a ‘conspiracy’ against the governing body after Indian Football’s Youtube account was suspended.

The Indian Football governing body had been streaming Santosh Trophy matches through its YouTube channel however Chaubey has claimed that the account was first hacked, and was later suspended, which he believes is a conspiracy to affect the reputation of Indian Football.

On Wednesday, Chaubey, who took over as the AIFF president after the governing body was banned by FIFA earlier in 2022, complained about the suspension of the Indian Football YouTube account.

“There is Conspiracy & a devious scheme to scuttle the reputation of fast growing Indian football with high-quality streaming," wrote Chaubey.

“@IndianFootball had large Viewership @Youtube during #HeroSantoshTrophy it was first hacked and now the account has been suspended. Who is behind this?" read his tweet further.

There is Conspiracy & a devious scheme to scuttle the reputation of fast growing Indian football with high-quality streaming.@IndianFootball had large Viewership @Youtube during #HeroSantoshTrophy it was first hacked and now the account has been suspended.Who is behind this? pic.twitter.com/4qV8y7Die0— Kalyan Chaubey (@kalyanchaubey) February 22, 2023

Many fans had earlier complained on social media about the Indian Football YouTube channel disappearing suddenly. Many were left confused as to whether the account had been compromised and deleted, but it was confirmed by the AIFF President that the same had been suspended.

The 76th Santosh Trophy matches were being live streamed on AIFF’s official YouTube channel as well as the Fancode app in India.

