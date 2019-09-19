Kamala Devi Scores 6 Goals as Railways, Tamil Nadu Storm into Senior Women’s Nationals Semi-finals

New Delhi: Railways and Tamil Nadu entered the semi-finals of Senior Women’s National Championships on Thursday with emphatic wins against Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

While two quarter-finals took place on Thursday, the other two - Odisha vs Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand vs Manipur - will take place on Friday.

Railways absolutely crushed Himachal Pradesh as they defeated them 12-0. They scored eight goals in the first half and added four more in the second to run away as victors.

Yumnam Kamala Devi, who has been on a goal-scoring spree, added six more to her name in the quarter-final.

Kamala scored in minutes 9’, 30’, 34’, 42’, 45+4’ and 90+2’ to pave way for Railways’ victory. Apart from Kamala, Mamta (21’), Sanju (38’, 51’), Sasmita Malik (57’) and Loitongbam Ashalata Devi (89’) scored in the quarter-final.

Himachal’s captain Mamata Patra scored an own goal in the 33rd minute of the match to add salt to the wounds of her team.

Railways vs Himachal Pradesh was witnessed by a crowd of 2000 in Kiyit, Arunchal Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, notched up a 4-2 win over Madhya Pradesh in Kiyit with four goals being scored in the first half and two more in the second.

R Pandiselvi continued her consistency and scored twice after coming on as a substitute in the 21st minute.

Ranjitha had opened Tamil Nadu’s account with a goal in the eighth minute of the match. But Madhya Pradesh equalised in the 16th minute through Radhika Manjhi

Pandiselvi then replaced A Millciya and scored in the 38th minute to give her team a 2-1 lead. Ranjitha then found another goal in the 42nd minute as Tamil Nadu went into the break with a 3-1 lead.

After the break, Pandiselvi found another goal in the 49th minute and even though Jyoti Couhan scored for Madhya Pradesh in the 55th minute, Tamil Nadu held on to their lead and advanced to the semis.

The match also involved an incident in 85th minute that saw both Payal Couhan (Madhya Pradesh) and NV Santhiya (Tamil Nadu) receive a yellow card each.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu was witnessed by 1000 people.

