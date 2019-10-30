Kamala, Indumathi Remain Out as Indian Women's Football Squad Announced for Friendlies
The Indian women's football squad was announced for the two friendlies against Vietnam on November 3 and 6.
Indian women's team at the national camp. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
National Women's Championships second highest goalscorer Kamala Devi and Indian Women's League (IWL) winner with Sethu FC Indumathi Kathiresan remained sidelined as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the Indian women's national team for the friendlies in Vietnam.
The team is currently at the national camp as they prepare to play two FIFA friendlies against Vietnam on November 3 and 6.
Kamala Devi, who is one of the seven Manipuri players who went on protest over differences with head coach Maymol Rocky and assistant coach Chaoba Devi, scored 20 goals at the Nationals last month in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. While two of the protesters - Bala Devi and Panthoi Chanu - have made it back to the squad, the rest - Kamala, Kshetrimayum Margaret Devi, Kashmina MS, Umapati Devi and Ranjibala Devi - are yet to see the light.
In a telephonic conversation with News18.com, Kamala had said after the Nationals, "If I get a call-up on merit, I can speak and sort things out. I don't want to say sorry and ask them to call me back into the national setup."
On the other hand, Indumathi has been reportedly sitting out due to her employers, Tamil Nadu Police, not giving her a clearance to play football for the state or the country.
Karthika Angamuthu, a midfielder with Sethu FC, has received her first call-up for the national team.
Here is the full squad announced by the AIFF:
GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Panthoi Chanu, M Linthoingambi Devi
DEFENDERS: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Michel Castanha, Sweety Devi, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi
MIDFIELDERS: Roja Devi, Grace Lalrampari, Karthika Angamuthu, Manisha, Ratanbala Devi, Ritu Rani, Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Sumithra Kamraj
FORWARDS: Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace, Daya Devi, Bala Devi, Renu
