Karim Benzema Defends His 'Karting' Comments on Olivier Giroud

Karim Benzema has defended his statements against Olivier Giroud, where he compared himself to Formula One and called the latter karting. Benzema said he spoke the truth.

Benzema elaborated on his views and even compared himself and Brazil's Ronaldo Nazario with the same example.

"They only focused on that, on what I said about Formula 1 and karting, but it's what I think and it's the truth.

"Look, if I was asked about Ronaldo Nazario, then he would be the Formula 1 and I would be the kart. Short and simple."

Benzema has not been selected for the last two major international tournaments after the sex blackmailing scandal with his involvement broke out. He is accused of blackmailing his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena. The France Football Federation has confirmed that Benzema's international career is over, meaning Olivier Giroud could continue to be selected as a striking option for Didier Deschamps' team.

Giroud, who happens to be a Chelsea forward, currently is an integral part of the squad. His team had reached the final of Euro 2016 and won the World Cup in 2018.