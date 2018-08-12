English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale Give Real Victory Ahead of Super Cup Clash
Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale were on target as European champions Real Madrid defeated AC Milan 3-1 in a friendly on Saturday just four days from their UEFA Super Cup clash with city rivals Atletico.
Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale were on target as European champions Real Madrid defeated AC Milan 3-1 in a friendly on Saturday just four days from their UEFA Super Cup clash with city rivals Atletico.
Loading...
Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale were on target as European champions Real Madrid defeated AC Milan 3-1 in a friendly on Saturday just four days from their UEFA Super Cup clash with city rivals Atletico.
French striker Benzema opened the scoring at the Bernabeu with a second-minute header before former Real star Gonzalo Higuain, signed from Juventus in the summer, pulled Milan level just two minutes later.
Bale restored Real's lead with a powerful drive in first-half stoppage time before Borja Mayoral tucked away the third in injury time at the end of the match.
Atletico Madrid warmed up for the Super Cup in Tallinn in Estonia with a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan at their Metropolitano stadium home.
In a game played as part of the pre-season International Champions Cup, the Italians won thanks to a splendid 32nd-minute volley from Argentina's Lautaro Martinez.
Atletico's Angel Correa had a goal ruled out by the VAR in the 43rd minute.
Even the second-half introduction of French World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez was unable to turn the tide for the Spaniards.
Also Watch
French striker Benzema opened the scoring at the Bernabeu with a second-minute header before former Real star Gonzalo Higuain, signed from Juventus in the summer, pulled Milan level just two minutes later.
Bale restored Real's lead with a powerful drive in first-half stoppage time before Borja Mayoral tucked away the third in injury time at the end of the match.
Atletico Madrid warmed up for the Super Cup in Tallinn in Estonia with a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan at their Metropolitano stadium home.
In a game played as part of the pre-season International Champions Cup, the Italians won thanks to a splendid 32nd-minute volley from Argentina's Lautaro Martinez.
Atletico's Angel Correa had a goal ruled out by the VAR in the 43rd minute.
Even the second-half introduction of French World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez was unable to turn the tide for the Spaniards.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vishwaroopam 2 Proved That Even a Brilliant Actor Like Kamal Haasan is Not Infallible
- Fardeen Khan Looks Completely Unrecognisable in This Recent Click With Family, See Pic
- AK-47 Assault Rifle Manufacturer Kalashnikov Has Made a Bike for Vladimir Putin's Presidential Escort
- Indian-American Comedian Hasan Minhaj to Host New Netflix Talk Show In Historic First
- Rishi Kapoor Calls British Airways Racist, Recommends Flying Emirates or Jet Instead
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...