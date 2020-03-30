Karim Benzema Hits Out at Olivier Giroud on Social Media With Formula 1 and Karting Comparison

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema recently lashed out at Olivier Giroud on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

During an Instagram live, Benzema said, "you do not compare Formula 1 with karting".

The Real Madrid striker was an integral part of a Los Blancos team, who have four Champions League titles between 2014 and 2018 to their credit. Benzema has scored 19 goals and provided nine assists across all competitions.

However, he has not been selected for the last two major international tournaments after the sex blackmailing scandal with his involvement broke out. He is accused of blackmailing his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena. The France Football Federation has confirmed that Benzema's international career is over, meaning Olivier Giroud could continue to be selected as a striking option for Didier Deschamps' team.

Olivier Giroud, who happens to be a Chelsea forward, currently is an integral part of the squad. His team had reached the final of Euro 2016 and won the World Cup in 2018. Yet, Benzema believes Olivier is not of his level.

He in his interaction with fans on Instagram said, "You don't compare Formula 1 with karting, and I am being nice. Next…I know that I am Formula 1".

What must be considered is that Benzema has not played for history home country France since before the Euro 2016 tournament, while Olivier has taken advantage of his absence and is France's third-highest goalscorer. He has scored 39 goals in 93 games.