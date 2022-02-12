Karim Benzema Hoping to Recover in Time to Play Against PSG in Champions League

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema is likely going to warm the bench during his team’s La Liga match against Villarreal on Saturday. The 34-year-old forward is hoping to be ready for Real’s last 16 UEFA Champions League tie against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes, according to a report published in Spain’s ABC newspaper.

Benzema picked up a muscle injury during Real’s last game before the international break. At the time, it was predicted that he would be ready to face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, which Real lost 0-1. But, he did not recover on the time and was sidelined from the fixture. The French striker is yet to join the Real squad in the training and is expected to miss their Saturday’s league match.

It must be mentioned that Benzema is Real Madrid’s leading goal-scorer in the 2021-22 season of the Champions League. He has netted five goals in the tournament so far.

The tie against PSG in the French capital next week will pit Real Madrid against their former nemesis Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe, the player Real are hoping to sign during the next summer transfer window.

Real’s former skipper Sergio Ramos is also part of PSG’s star-studded squad. However, it is yet to be seen whether he will be named in the Ligue1 giants’ squad for their clash against the Spanish powerhouse or not. Ramos was left out of PSG’s squad for their domestic match against Rennes on Friday, which they won 1-0, due to a calf injury.

Real Madrid won five of their six games at the group stage in the Champions League Paris Saint Germain, meanwhile, finished the group stage at the second spot, behind Premier League champions Manchester City. PSG won three games during the first round while losing one match and two encounters ended in a stalemate.

