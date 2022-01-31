Karim Benzema On Why France Favourites to Retain FIFA World Cup

Real Madrid’s talismanic striker Karim Benzema shared his thoughts on a range of topics including his emotional return to the French national team and the team’s chances of retaining the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

In an interview with football outlet Telefoot, Benzema was asked about his return to the Les Bleus after being left out for the last few years. “I was very emotional,” Benzema said.

“I came back to the (France) team and won that trophy (Nations League). I’m happy and proud. The French national team has allowed me to reach even higher still, to show even more things,” he said.

It was an emotional affair for sure. “I wouldn’t say I was worried about returning but there was a lot of emotion. The supporters were waiting for me, they had wanted me to return for a while,” Benzema added.

The 34-year-old had made his return to the squad just in time for Euro 2020. Didier Deschamps’ men were hot favourites to win the tournament but were knocked out of the tournament by Switzerland in their round of 16 clash.

When asked about France’s chances at the upcoming World Cup, Benzema said, “You have to put France as the favourites, that’s obligatory. Because of our quality on the pitch, what we are showing in our clubs and in the national team, we are showing that we can be the best.”

Benzema right now is in the form of his life, putting together his best scoring season to date. He has contributed 24 goals and eight assists in 26 games across all competitions for Real Madrid this campaign. The Real veteran is La Liga’s top scorer this season but he has been linked with a return to France in the summer transfer window. Although Benzema’s current deal with the La Liga outfit is set to end in the summer of 2023, he’s been attracting transfer interest from his former club Lyon.

