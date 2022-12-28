Karim Benzema Takes Dig at France Boss Didier Deschamps With Cryptic Tweet

Karim Benzema posted a cryptic tweet with the caption ‘Cause once you look at it, you know!’ after his agent, Karim Djaziri shared information about Benzema’s medical tests. The reports show that the Real Madrid striker was fit to play in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Cause once you look at it , you know ! pic.twitter.com/5o9rYDqNin— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) December 26, 2022

Benzema announced his retirement from international duty last week. He posted an image on Twitter with the caption, “I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending.”

Karim Benzema was part of the World cup squad that travelled to Qatar but was ruled off with a thigh injury before the tournament. The Real Madrid star was all set to play a crucial role up front for Les Blues but Olivier Giroud deputised in his absence. The AC Milan striker bagged four goals in the tournament to become France’s all-time top scorer surpassing Thierry Henry’s record.

Benzema has always had a strained relationship with the France national team. The Ballon D’Or winner rejected an invite from Emmanuel Macron to be part of his private entourage that flew to Qatar to watch the finals.

Benzema’s agent Karim Djaziri released the striker’s medical results, it seems that Karim Benzema was fit to be part of the French squad in the knockout matches of the World Cup.

In his tweet, he shared a video with images from Benzema’s medical results with a caption that translated to “I put that there but before that, I consulted 3 specialists who confirm the diagnosis that @Benzema could have been fit for the 1/8th to at least be on the bench! Why did you ask him to leave so early?”

Je pose ça là mais avant ça j’ai consulté 3 spécialistes qui confirment le diagnostic que @Benzema aurait pu être apte à partir des 1/8 éme pour au moins être sur le banc ! Pourquoi lui avoir demandé de partir si vite ? pic.twitter.com/wtOHhDeDVW— Karim Djaziri (@KDjaziri) December 26, 2022

All of this just escalates the tension between the player and the team. It is understood that Benzema cut off all contact with the coaching staff of the France team after his injury. Benzema had a stellar season with Los Blancos, guiding them to the UEFA Champions League last season with his impressive performances.

The 35-year-old scored 37 goals and bagged 20 assists in 97 matches across all competitions for the French team before announcing his retirement. Benzema has become a key part of the Real Madrid set-up in the last few years scoring 329 goals and recording 160 assists in 617 matches across all competitions for the La Liga giants to date.

