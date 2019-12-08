Karnataka Women's League: Kickstart FC Beat Parikrma FC to Strengthen Hold on Top Spot

New Delhi: The fifth matchday of the second season of Karnataka Women's League Super Division took place on Sunday, December 8. Six teams -- Bangalore United FC, Bangalore Soccer Galaxy, Belgaum United FA, Misaka United FC, Kickstart FC, Mangalore United FC and Parikrma Girls FC -- are participating in the league, which is being held in a single leg format with each team getting just six games.

Kickstart FC lead the points table with 12 points from four games while Bangalore United FC are second with nine points from as many games. BUFC currently have a better goal difference so that can be an interesting factor if it comes down to that. Mangalore United FC comtinue at the bottom of the pile as they stay without a win in four matches. Belgaum United FC is the only team to have played five games and are fifth in the table.

Here are the results from Matchday 5:

MATCH 13: Mangalore United FC 0-6 Bangalore United FC

Paromita Sit scored a hat-trick while Sangita Das, Harshitha TR and Vanitha P bagged a goal each for the winners.

MATCH 14: Parikrma FC 0-3 Kickstart FC

Kavya P scored a brace while Thian Hoih bagged a goal for the league leaders.

MATCH 15: Misaka United FC 6-0 Belgaum United FA

Vaishnavi Dharmaraj scored a brace while Anjitha M, Malavika P, Priya AA and Ashly YM (penalty) scored a goal each for Misaka.

PAROMITA SIT LEADS GOALSCORING CHARTS

After five matchdays, Paromita Sit of Bangalore United FC is clearly the top goalscorer with seven goals from four games. Kickstart FC's Kavya P is second on the list with four goals in as many games.

Misaka United FC's Vaishnavi Dharmaraj, Kritika Poyam of Bangalore Soccer Galaxy and Belgaum United FC's Anjali Hindalgekar have scored three goals each even though Anjali has played five matches compared to four for the others.

Tied at two goals each are: Sangita Das (BUFC), Bibi Nausheeb Mamode and Samundeeswari (both Kickstart FC) and Malavika P and Priya A (both Misaka United FC).

The ones who have scored a goal each are: Harshitha TR, Vanitha P and Amoolya (BUFC), Thian Hoih and Renuga V (Kickstart FC), Anjitha M, Ashly YM and Ira Gopal (Misaka United FC), Manju (Bangalore Soccer Galaxy), Aditi Jadhav (Belgaum United FC), Deepthi Thangamma (Mangalore United FC) and Judith Sonali John, Rakhsa P, Priyanka R, Mithila Ramini and Jane Spadigam (Parikrma FC).

Here is how the points table looks like after five matchdays:

MATCHDAY 4 -

MATCH 10: Belgaum United FC 1-1 Bangalore Soccer Galaxy

MATCH 11: Misaka United FC 2-1 Mangalore United FC

MATCH 12: Kickstart FC 1-0 Bangalore United FC

MATCHDAY 3 -

MATCH 7: Bangalore Soccer Galaxy 1-4 Kickstart FC

MATCH 8: Mangalore United FC 0-1 Belgaum United FA

MATCH 9: Parikrma FC 1-1 Misaka United

MATCHDAY 2 -

MATCH 4: Parikrma Girls FC 2-1 Bangalore Soccer Galaxy

Mithila Ramini and Jane Spadigam scored for Parikrma Girls FC while Kritika scored the only goal for Bangalore Soccer Galaxy.

MATCH 5: Misaka United FC 0-2 Bangalore United FC

Sangita Das and Promita Sit scored for the winners.

MATCH 6: Belgaum United FA 1-3 Kickstart FC

Anjali H, scored the only goal for Belgaum United FA while Samudeeswari, Bibi Momade and Kavya P scored for Kickstart FC.

MATCHDAY 1 -

MATCH 1: Bangalore United FC 4-1 Belgaum United FA

Promit scored a hat-trick and Amoolya netted the other for Bangalore United FC while Anjali H scored the only goal for Belgaum United.

MATCH 2: Bangalore Soccer Galaxy 1-1 Misaka United FC

Manju scored for Bangalore Soccer Galaxy while Vaishnavi scored for Misaka United FC.

MATCH 3: Mangalore United FC 0-2 Parikrma Girls FC

Rakhsa P and Priyanka R scored for Parikrma Girls FC.

