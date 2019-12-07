Karnataka Women's League: Kickstart FC on Top of Table After Matchday 4

New Delhi: The fourth matchday of the second season of Karnataka Women's League Super Division took place on Thursday, December 5. Six teams -- Bangalore United FC, Bangalore Soccer Galaxy, Belgaum United FA, Misaka United FC, Kickstart FC, Mangalore United FC and Parikrma Girls FC -- are participating in the league, which is being held in a single leg format with each team getting just six games.

Kickstart FC lead the points table with nine points from three games while Parikrma Girls FC are a close second with seven points from as many games. Mangalore United FC reel at the bottom as they stay without a win in three matches. There are three teams who have played four games each and they are Misaka United FC, Belgaum United FA and Bangalore Soccer Galaxy.

Here are the results from Matchday 4:

MATCH 9: Belgaum United FC 1-1 Bangalore Soccer Galaxy

Kritika Poyam scored for Bangalore Soccer Galaxy while Aditi Jadhav found the back of the net for Belgaum United FA.

MATCH 10: Misaka United FC 2-1 Mangalore United FC

Priya A and Ira Gopal scored for Misaka United while Mangalore United FC's sole goalscorer was Deepthi Thangamma.

MATCH 11: Kickstart FC 1-0 Bangalore United FC

Kavya P scored the sole goal of the match.

MATCHDAY 3 -

MATCH 7: Bangalore Soccer Galaxy 1-4 Kickstart FC

Kritika Poyam scored for Bangalore Soccer Galaxy, while Nili scored an own goal and Bibi Nausheeb Mamode, Samundeeswari and Renuga V netted for Kickstart FC.

MATCH 8: Mangalore United FC 0-1 Belgaum United FA

Anjali Hindalgekar scored for the only goal of the match.

MATCH 9: Parikrma FC 1-1 Misaka United

Judith Sonali John scored for Parikrma FC while Malavika P scored for Misaka United FC.

MATCHDAY 2 -

MATCH 4: Parikrma Girls FC 2-1 Bangalore Soccer Galaxy

Mithila Ramini and Jane Spadigam scored for Parikrma Girls FC while Kritika scored the only goal for Bangalore Soccer Galaxy.

MATCH 5: Misaka United FC 0-2 Bangalore United FC

Sangita Das and Promita Sit scored for the winners.

MATCH 6: Belgaum United FA 1-3 Kickstart FC

Anjali H, scored the only goal for Belgaum United FA while Samudeeswari, Bibi Momade and Kavya P scored for Kickstart FC.

MATCHDAY 1 -

MATCH 1: Bangalore United FC 4-1 Belgaum United FA

Promit scored a hat-trick and Amoolya netted the other for Bangalore United FC while Anjali H scored the only goal for Belgaum United.

MATCH 2: Bangalore Soccer Galaxy 1-1 Misaka United FC

Manju scored for Bangalore Soccer Galaxy while Vaishnavi scored for Misaka United FC.

MATCH 3: Mangalore United FC 0-2 Parikrma Girls FC

Rakhsa P and Priyanka R scored for Parikrma Girls FC.

Here is how the points table looks like after four matchdays:

Schedule for Matchday 5 (Sunday):

7:00AM - Mangalore United vs Bangalore United FC

9:00AM - Parikrma FC vs Kickstart FC

11:00AM - Misaka United FC vs Belgaum United FA

