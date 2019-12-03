Karnataka Women's League: Parikrma Girls FC on Top of Table After Matchday 3
Parikrma Girls FC are top of the Karnataka Women's League points table but have played a game more than Bangalore United FC and Kickstart FC.
Karnataka Women's League (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement/Nandan Mandayam)
New Delhi: The third matchday of the second season of Karnataka Women's League Super Division took place on Sunday, December 1. Six teams -- Bangalore United FC, Bangalore Soccer Galaxy Belgaum United FC, Misaka United FC, Kickstart FC, Mangalore United FC and Parikrma Girls FC -- are participating in the league, which is being held in a single leg format with each team getting just six games.
Here are the results from Matchday 3:
MATCHDAY 3 -
MATCH 7: Bangalore Soccer Galaxy 1-4 Kickstart FC Karnataka
Kritika Poyam scored for Bangalore Soccer Galaxy, while Nili scored and own goal, Bibi Nausheeb Mamode, Samundeeswari and Renuga V netted for Kickstart FC Karnataka.
MATCH 8: Mangaluru United FC 0-1 Belgaum United FC
Anjali Hindalgekar scoed for Belgaum United FC
MATCH 9: Parikrma FC 1-1 Misaka United
Judith Sonali John scored for Parikrma FC, while Malavika P scored for Misaka United FC.
MATCHDAY 2 -
MATCH 4: Parikrma Girls FC 2-1 Bangalore Soccer Galaxy
Mithila Ramini and Jane Spadigam scored for Parikrma Girls FC, while Kritika scored the only goal for Bangalore Soccer Galaxy.
MATCH 5: Misaka United FC 0-2 Bangalore United FC
Sangita Das and Promita Sit scored for Bangalore United FC.
MATCH 6: Belgaum United FC 1-3 Kickstart FC
Anjali H, scored the only goal for Belgaum United FC, while Samudeeswari, Bibi Momade and Kavya P scored for Kickstart FC.
MATCHDAY 1 -
MATCH 1: Bangalore United FC 4-1 Belgaum United FC
Promit scored a hat-trick and Amoolya netted the other for Bangalore United FC, while Anjali H. scored the only goal for Belgaum United.
MATCH 2: Bangalore Soccer Galaxy 1-1 Misaka United FC
Manju scored for Bangalore Soccer Galaxy, while Vaishnavi scored for Misaka United FC.
MATCH 3: Manguluru United FC 0-2 Parikrma Girls FC
Rakhsa P. and Priyanka R. scored for Parikrma Girls FC.
Here is how the points table looks like after three matchdays:
On Matchday 4, Belgaum United take on Bangalore Soccer Galaxy in match 10, followed by Misaka United facing Mangaluru United FC in match 11.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Korean Actor Cha In Ha Found Dead in His Residence
- Word of 2019 is a Reminder of the Planet's 'Existential' Crisis and Yours Too
- Starbucks Fires Employee Who Served Coffee Cup to Cop with 'Pig' Written on Label
- Virgil Van Dijk's Joke on Ronaldo's Absence From Ballon d'Or Ceremony Sparks Backlash
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free