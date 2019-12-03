Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka Women's League: Parikrma Girls FC on Top of Table After Matchday 3

Parikrma Girls FC are top of the Karnataka Women's League points table but have played a game more than Bangalore United FC and Kickstart FC.

News18 Sports

December 3, 2019, 8:51 PM IST
Karnataka Women's League: Parikrma Girls FC on Top of Table After Matchday 3
Karnataka Women's League (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement/Nandan Mandayam)

New Delhi: The third matchday of the second season of Karnataka Women's League Super Division took place on Sunday, December 1. Six teams -- Bangalore United FC, Bangalore Soccer Galaxy Belgaum United FC, Misaka United FC, Kickstart FC, Mangalore United FC and Parikrma Girls FC -- are participating in the league, which is being held in a single leg format with each team getting just six games.

Here are the results from Matchday 3:

MATCHDAY 3 -

MATCH 7: Bangalore Soccer Galaxy 1-4 Kickstart FC Karnataka

Kritika Poyam scored for Bangalore Soccer Galaxy, while Nili scored and own goal, Bibi Nausheeb Mamode, Samundeeswari and Renuga V netted for Kickstart FC Karnataka.

MATCH 8: Mangaluru United FC 0-1 Belgaum United FC

Anjali Hindalgekar scoed for Belgaum United FC

MATCH 9: Parikrma FC 1-1 Misaka United

Judith Sonali John scored for Parikrma FC, while Malavika P scored for Misaka United FC.

MATCHDAY 2 -

MATCH 4: Parikrma Girls FC 2-1 Bangalore Soccer Galaxy

Mithila Ramini and Jane Spadigam scored for Parikrma Girls FC, while Kritika scored the only goal for Bangalore Soccer Galaxy.

MATCH 5: Misaka United FC 0-2 Bangalore United FC

Sangita Das and Promita Sit scored for Bangalore United FC.

MATCH 6: Belgaum United FC 1-3 Kickstart FC

Anjali H, scored the only goal for Belgaum United FC, while Samudeeswari, Bibi Momade and Kavya P scored for Kickstart FC.

MATCHDAY 1 -

MATCH 1: Bangalore United FC 4-1 Belgaum United FC

Promit scored a hat-trick and Amoolya netted the other for Bangalore United FC, while Anjali H. scored the only goal for Belgaum United.

MATCH 2: Bangalore Soccer Galaxy 1-1 Misaka United FC

Manju scored for Bangalore Soccer Galaxy, while Vaishnavi scored for Misaka United FC.

MATCH 3: Manguluru United FC 0-2 Parikrma Girls FC

Rakhsa P. and Priyanka R. scored for Parikrma Girls FC.

Here is how the points table looks like after three matchdays:

kfl

On Matchday 4, Belgaum United take on Bangalore Soccer Galaxy in match 10, followed by Misaka United facing Mangaluru United FC in match 11.

 

