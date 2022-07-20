Kawasaki Frontale vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pre-season friendly Live Coverage on Live TV Online

European giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to kick off their pre-season tour in Japan as they will take on Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday. The match between PSG and Kawasaki Frontale will be played at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

Earlier, PSG started their pre-season tour on a convincing note after they got the better of French football club Quevilly-Rouen on July 15. Spanish defender Sergio Ramos had opened the scoring for PSG in 33rd minute. Later, in 54th minute, Djeidi Gassama scored the insurance goal for the defending Ligue 1 champions.

Kawasaki Frontale, the defendingJ1 League champions, will feature in their first pre-season game against PSG on Wednesday.

Ahead of today’s pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Kawasaki Frontale (KAW); here is all you need to know:

What date pre-season friendly match between Kawasaki Frontale (KAW) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Kawasaki Frontale (KAW) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take place on July 20, Wednesday.

Where will the pre-season friendly match Kawasaki Frontale (KAW) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Kawasaki Frontale (KAW) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be played at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

What time will the pre-season friendly match Kawasaki Frontale (KAW) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) begin?

The pre-season friendly match between Kawasaki Frontale (KAW) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will begin at 4:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kawasaki Frontale (KAW) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) match?

Kawasaki Frontale (KAW) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) pre-season friendly match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kawasaki Frontale (KAW) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) match?

Kawasaki Frontale (KAW) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) pre-season friendly match is available to be streamed live on PSG TV and official Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) app.

Kawasaki Frontale (KAW) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting XI:

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted Starting Line-up: Sung-Ryong Jung, Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Shintaro Kurumaya, Asahi Sasaki, Chanathip Songkrasin, Kento Tachibanada, Koki Tsukagawa, Akihiro Ienaga, Leandro Damiao, Marcinho

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Leandro Paredes, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.