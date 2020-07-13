KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2020, Kayserispor vs Gaziantep- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Kayserispor will welcome Gaziantep at the Kadir Has Stadium, Kayseri on Monday July 13. Both the teams have been pretty much out of form till now. KAY have managed 31 points of 31 matches while GAZ has 41 points of the same number of matches. The Turkish League 2020, Kayserispor vs Gaziantep will commence from 9 PM.

The host team are currently placed at number 16 on the point table. They have only managed to win eight matches and have been on the losing side of 16 fixtures. This also includes their latest match in which they were defeated by Rizespor. The winning team scored one goal more than KAY. Final score of the match read 2-3.

Gaziantep, on the other hand, won their previous fixture after defeating Konyaspor by 3-1 on July 9.

Turkish League 2020 Kayserispor vs Gaziantep: KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Kayserispor vs Gaziantep Turkish League 2020 KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Captain: Mensah

Kayserispor vs Gaziantep Turkish League 2020 KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Vice-Captain: Kravets

Kayserispor vs Gaziantep Turkish League 2020 KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Goalkeeper: Guvenc

Kayserispor vs Gaziantep Turkish League 2020 KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Defender: Subasi, Kvrzic, Rienstra, Sapunaru

Kayserispor vs Gaziantep Turkish League 2020 KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Midfielder: Mensah, Vural, Maxim

Kayserispor vs Gaziantep Turkish League 2020 KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Striker: Mesanovic, Kravets, Kayode

KAY vs GAZ Turkish League 2020 Kayserispor possible starting lineup vs Gaziantep: Subasi, Kvrzic, Rienstra, Sapunaru, Mesanovic, Kravets, Mensah, Angelo, Djedje, Acar, Lung Jr

KAY vs GAZ Turkish League 2020 Gaziantep possible starting lineup vs Kayserispor: Kayode, Viral, Maxim, Guvenc, Kana-Biyik, Tosca, Djilobodji, Ceylan, Sousa, Morais, Ozer.