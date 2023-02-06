KBFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tuesday's ISL 2022-23 KBFC vs CFC Match, February 7, 7:30 pm IST

A playoff spot will potentially be on the line when Kerala Blasters FC host Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League on Tuesday. The southern derby between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Kerala Blasters have managed to secure just three points from their last four matches. Ivan Vukomanovic’s men are now placed in third position in the Indian Super League standings. The Yellow Army will be heading into the fixture after enduring a shocking 1-0 defeat at the hands of East Bengal in their last Indian Super League game.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, will look to end their seven-match winless streak. Moreover, the Marina Machans have not been able to record a win against Kerala Blasters in their last three meetings. After bagging 18 points from 16 matches, Chennaiyin FC now occupy the eighth spot in the standings. In their last match, Thomas Bradaric’s men played out a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC.

Ahead of the match between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC, here is everything you need to know:

KBFC vs CFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC match.

KBFC vs CFC Live Streaming

The match between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

KBFC vs CFC Match Details

The KBFC vs CFC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday, February 7, at 7:30 pm IST.

KBFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abdenasser El Khayati

Vice-Captain: Adrian Luna

Suggested Playing XI for KBFC vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Samik Mitra

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Jessel Carneiro, Ruivah Hormipam, Aakash Sangwan

Midfielders: Abdenasser El Khayati, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Samad, Julius Duker

Strikers: Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Possible Starting XI:

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Karanjit Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro, Bryce Miranda, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Samik Mitra, Narayan Das, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Abdenasser El Khayati, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic

