KBFC vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's ISL 2022-23 KBFC vs EBFC Match, October 7, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, 7:30 pm IST

The ninth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to start on Friday. The original home-away format will be brought back in this season’s ISL. The last two seasons of ISL had to be played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the inaugural fixture, Kerala Blasters FC will host Kolkata giants East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters exhibited a stellar showing last season and reached the final. However, they had to endure a defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC in the summit clash. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Kerala team management had decided to retain 16 players from their last season’s squad.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s men will now be determined to rectify their last season’s errors and start the ninth edition of ISL with full vigour. However, the Jessel Carneiro-led side is aware of the fact that it will not be an easy task to deal with East Bengal.

Ahead of the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC, here is everything you need to know:

KBFC vs EBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match.

KBFC vs EBFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

KBFC vs EBFC Match Details

The KBFC vs EBFC ISL match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday, October 7, at 7:30 pm IST.

KBFC vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cleiton Silva

Vice-Captain: Alex Lima

Suggested Playing XI for KBFC vs EBFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Ankit Mukherjee, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders: Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sahal Abdul Samad

Strikers: Rahul KP, Cleiton Silva, Eliandro

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal Possible Starting XI:

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Jessel Carneiro, Victor Mongil, Sandeep Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bryce Brian Miranda, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohamad Rakip, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Amarjit Kiyam, Aniket Jadhav, Souvik Chakrabarti, Cleiton Silva, Eliandro

