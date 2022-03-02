KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC: A playoffs spot is up for grabs in the Indian Super League (ISL) as Kerala Blasters FC will take on Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday. As far their stakes on paper are concerned, these three points could well define their course in this match.

Coming into this match, there is a point that separates Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC in ISL in the penultimate one of their respective league stage campaigns.

If Mumbai City FC win this match, they would make it to the semi-finals. At the same time, ATK Mohun Bagan will also book their spot in the semi-finals. A win for Kerala Blasters FC, however, would keep the table wide open.

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

KBFC vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 62 between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC.

KBFC vs MCFC Streaming

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

KBFC vs MCFC Match Details

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC will be played on Wednesday, March 02, 2022, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Igor Angulo

Vice-Captain: Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Gill

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai

Strikers: Igor Angulo, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC probable XIs

Kerala Blasters FC - Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sanjeev Stalin; Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Vincy Barretto, Adrian Luna; Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Mumbai City FC - Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh; Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassinho, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

